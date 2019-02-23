The equation is simple for Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook

Paul Cook is keeping his attention fixed on what his side do on the pitch as they take on basement dwellers Ipswich this afternoon.

Latics can put some more distance between themselves and the bottom three with a good result at the DW Stadium, and ease their fears of being drawn into a relegation scrap.

But Cook won’t be spending too much time studying the league table.

He explained: “If you win football games, you’ll be fine.

“I think for the league table for every team, the majority of teams even for Ipswich at the minute – albeit they’re not in a great position – if they win an amount of games, they’ll stay up that’s for sure.

“I’m sure that’s what Paul Lambert will be telling his players, as we’d be telling ours, so we’re just concentrating on each game as it comes and hopefully get a good result.”

As for the club’s run in of 14 games until the end of the season, Cook said everyone they face will be fighting for something.

“We’ll just concentrate on the Ipswich game tomorrow,” he said.

“You just keep going in the league and whatever the result brings tomorrow, we move on to Middlesbrough and then come that final day of the season, the league

table will tell no lies for us all.

“There’s a few teams at the bottom that are fighting for that, there’s certainly plenty at the top end fighting for promotion.

“The reality is we are where we are and we must address that situation.”

Latics have Danny Fox back available after sitting out the Stoke City match on February 13 due to the concussion he suffered in Latics’ 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United.