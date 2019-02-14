The kids are all right for a Wigan Athletic freebie!

Wigan Athletic are to offer free admission to home and away fans for the massive home game against Ipswich Town next Saturday, February 23.

Latics have one of the best home records in the Championship this season, and can take a massive leap towards securing Championship safety with three points against Paul Lambert’s rock-bottom Tractor Boys.

The offer is open to under-18s and full-time students. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

To claim your ticket, ring the DW Stadium Ticket Office on 01942 311111 or call in person.

Students must provide valid photo identification.

Under-18s who have already purchased their tickets should contact the club for a refund.

Adult tickets are priced at £20, with over-65 tickets at £15.