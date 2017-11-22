The youngest ‘Tic on the planet!

Straight off the pitch and still in his matchday kit, here’s Wigan Athletic ace Ryan Colclough holding his newborn son on Tuesday night!

Colclough, who grabbed two goals in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, was substituted an hour into the game after his partner Steph’s waters had broken.

And a couple of hours later, he shared this brilliant picture of his new arrival.

“I’m so happy to mark the birth of my second son with two goals and the win – he made it a hat-trick for me,” tweeted Colclough.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe tweeted: “Congrats to Ryan Colclough, who scored a brace in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son.”