Toney on the move again

Former Latics striker Ivan Toney has joined one of their League One rivals.

He has signed for Scunthorpe on loan for the rest of the season, just days after parent club Newcastle recalled him early from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Toney scored six goals for Latics this term from his 28 appearances, but most of those have come off the bench.

And Toon boss Rafa Benitez is understood to have wanted him to go to a club where he’ll get more game-time, with a view to competing for a Newcastle first-team squad place next season.

“We had been speaking to Newcastle about the possibilities because we had seen that Ivan was not starting a lot of games at Wigan,” manager Graham Alexander told the Scunthorpe Telegraph.

“I was sitting at home and got a phone call from his agent saying Newcastle had recalled him and asked, ‘Do you want him in tomorrow, do you want to sign him?’

“I said, ‘Yes, please’ and that was it! It was a really quick call out of the blue and I was on the phone to Ivan within the next 15 minutes.”

Toney spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances.

Latics face Scunthorpe at the DW Stadium on March 10.