Toney recalled by Toon as Evans joins Blades

Wigan Athletic striker Ivan Toney has been recalled midway through his season-long loan spell by Premier League Newcastle United.

Toney has scored six goals for Latics this term from his 28 appearances, but most of those have come off the bench.

And Toon boss Rafa Benitez is understood to want him to go to a club where he’ll get more game-time.

Meanwhile, as expected, Lee Evans has completed his move to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United, having been recalled from his season-long loan at the weekend by Wolves.

“We are naturally disappointed to lose Lee,” admitted Latics boss Paul Cook. “But equally we understand that, when a loan player performs as well as he did during his spell here, you are always susceptible to losing the player.

“Lee has been brilliant for us, we thank him for his efforts throughout his time here, and wish him well in the future.”