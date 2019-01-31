Transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic

James Vaughan’s loan move to Portsmouth is the only confirmed deal involving Wigan Athletic on deadline day - but hard work continues to go on behind the scenes regarding ins AND outs.

The much-travelled frontman was given the green light to join Pompey after Latics completed the signing of Leon Clarke on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, there is a growing confidence Will Grigg will remain a Latics player beyond the 11pm deadline, despite Sunderland’s high-profile pursuit.

The Black Cats are understood to have had FIVE bids for the Northern Ireland international turned down.

Although manager Paul Cook has repeatedly stated every player has a price, it would take a massive bid now to even get back to the negotiating table.

Latics remain keen on bringing in reinforcements in both defence and midfield, and feel there’s enough time to get the necessary deals over the line.

There could be a loan exit for Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, with a couple of League One clubs thought to be monitoring the situation.

Shaun MacDonald, out of contract in the summer, is another who could be moving on.

Latics have already landed defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington this month, with Jordan Flores (Dundalk) and Alex Bruce (Kilmarnock) having departed.