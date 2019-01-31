Update: Transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic

It’s been all quiet on the Euxton front so far this deadline day, with James Vaughan expected to be the first done deal involving Wigan Athletic as he undertakes a medical at Portsmouth.

The much-travelled frontman was given the green light to travel south after Latics completed the signing of Leon Clarke on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear at this time whether the move is a loan deal or permanent but, with his contract up in the summer, he looks to have played his last game for Latics.

Elsewhere, there is a growing confidence Will Grigg will remain a Latics player beyond the 11pm deadline, despite Sunderland’s high-profile pursuit.

The Black Cats are understood to have had FIVE bids for the Northern Ireland international turned down.

Although manager Paul Cook has repeatedly stated every player has a price, it would take a massive bid now to even get back to the negotiating table.

Latics still have a bid on the table for a defender and are also trying to strengthen the midfield, with Leicester City’s Andy King believed to be a target.

However, a number of other Championship clubs are also interested in his signature.

There could be a loan exit for Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, with a couple of League One clubs thought to be monitoring the situation.

Latics have already landed defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington this month, with Jordan Flores (Dundalk) and Alex Bruce (Kilmarnock) having departed.