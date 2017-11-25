Warne: Wigan ‘best we’ve faced’

Paul Warne admitted his Rotherham United side were well-beaten 3-1 at home by a Wigan Athletic side he reckons are ‘the best’ they’ve faced so far in League One.

The Millers endured a tough afternoon on home soil against Paul Cook’s men, whose win takes them to the top of League One.

David Ball equalised Will Grigg’s opener, but further Wigan goals from Alex Bruce and Michael Jacobs ensured the points went to the visitors.

“I’m obviously disappointed to lose the game,” acknowledged Warne, a former Latics striker.

“We played against a very good side...I know it’s early on, but it’s the best side that have played here.

“We’ve played the top two, we deserved something out of the game last week (against Shrewsbury), and I felt we possibly deserved something out of the game this week.

“At 3-1, if we could have got a goal back, and kept knocking on the door, it might have took a different turn.

“But they’ve got quality out wide and the balls they were putting into the box were excellent. We were trying to stop the wave.

“We’ve had more attempts on goal than them, and the lads were pushing to get back into the game.

“I can’t question the lads’ character but, defensively - we weren’t good enough.”

Warne was pleased with the way his side managed the disappointment of falling behind on 14 minutes, to get back on level terms within two minutes.

“I felt we came back into the game really well,” he enthused.

“I thought Bally scored a great goal, and we can see why I brought him to the club.

“He did well...he just tired as he hasn’t played in a while.

“He joined up our play well, but we didn’t take our chances as well as we could have.

“We’re on a bit of a run of, not bad luck, but we’re not getting enough of what we’re due.

“We look to go to Bristol Rovers next week, we go there and if we win we’re back to one place off the play-offs.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, the lads have put a lot in and we’ve played against a good team.

“Unfortunately we’ve come away with nothing.”