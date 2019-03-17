We could have got something, insists Bolton boss after Wigan Athletic mauling

Phil Parkinson was struggling to find any positives from the 5-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic that pushes Bolton Wanderers one step further towards the Championship relegation trap door.

Latics had started the day out of the bottom three only on goal difference, but were head and shoulders above their closest rivals in every department.

Goals from Joe Garner, Gavin Massey and Nick Powell - a comical effort after Michael Jacobs had picked the pocket of Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews - had Latics three up by the hour mark.

Gary O’Neil pulled one back only for Jacobs to restore the three-goal advantage.

And although Sammy Ameobi made it 4-2 with 10 minutes remaining, substitute Leon Clarke added icing to the cake within seconds of the restart.

Wigan’s superiority was such they could easily have doubled their tally.

But Parkinson felt, as badly as Bolton had played, they could easily have got at their opponents more and ensured a far nervier climax.

“That’s the frustrating thing because, as soon as we got a goal back, we felt we could go on and get something,” he said.

“We always felt we could create chances against Wigan, but unfortunately conceded too soon after our goals.

“The nature of the third goal (from Powell) in particular summed up our afternoon, and the way it’s been going.

“It’s ridiculous...it happened earlier this week in the Carlisle-Notts County game, and sometimes when players see something like that on the telly, they copy it.

“I’ve said to Remy that’s it a basic thing as a goalkeeper, you look around you.

“It’s a very poor error.”