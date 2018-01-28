We don’t care who’s next, insist Wigan Athletic stars!

Anybody at home – that’s Will Grigg’s only wish for Wigan Athletic ahead of Monday night’s FA Cup fifth-round draw!

The Northern Ireland international was on fire on Saturday, with a goal in either half as Latics saw off Premier League West Ham 2-0 at the DW Stadium.

Following on from the 3-0 third-round replay win on home soil over fellow top-flight outfit Bournemouth, few teams will fancy taking on Latics in this form.

And despite promotion back to the Championship being the top priority this term, Grigg is hoping there’s more cup fever on the way!

“That’s two Premier League teams we’ve seen off now, and deservedly so,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Neither of the results was earned by luck, we deserved to beat both West Ham and Bournemouth.

“We’ve turned the DW into a bit of a fortress this year, and we don’t fear anyone here.

“As long as we’re at home, we don’t care who we play, we’ll take it as it comes.

Centre-back Dan Burn, again imperious at the heart of the defence, is in similarly bullish mood.

“I’m not really fussed who we get,” he said. “But you would rather play a Premier League team if you had a choice.

“You want to test yourselves against the very best, and we’ve proved we can match it with the best by beating two Premier League teams already.”

Goalkeeper Christian Walton was an interested spectator on Saturday, with the visitors failing to muster a single shot on goal to threaten his clean sheet.

While the on-loan Brighton man will want to avoid his parent club in the draw - he’d be ineligible to play - he also doesn’t fear any of the other teams.

“You want a big team, but we’ll take anyone the way we’re playing,” Walton said.

“That’s two Premier League teams we’ve knocked out, when we’ve been the best team across all three games.

“We’re not scared of anyone the way we’re playing, and the quality we have in the team.”