We’ve got our mojo back - Richardson

Wigan Athletic rediscovered their mojo against Doncaster Rovers in midweek – which spells bad news for the rest of League One.

That’s the verdict of assistant manager Leam Richardson, who believes the side is now back on track after struggling to hit their straps for several weeks.

“I got the feeling the lads were starting to enjoy themselves again against Doncaster, which was great to see” revealed Richardson ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rotherham.

“Certainly at the start of the season, they had smiles on their faces, and and they were pressing, running, passing, and doing all the right things.

“The only criticism I’ve had of them in recent weeks is the lads set themselves a really high bar.

“Teams have been setting their stall out to try and stop them playing.

“The lads have found it hard to live up to that standard, and they did hit a little flat spot.

“But it was good to see them getting on the front foot in midweek.

“The energy was good the result was positive.”