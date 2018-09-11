We’ve proved we can match the best - Wigan Athletic ace

Lee Evans says Wigan Athletic are champing at the bit to return from the international break after passing their Championship initiation with flying colours.

Latics resume combat at Brentford on Saturday in 10th spot, despite an opening half-dozen fixtures that included big guns Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Stoke.

The trip to Griffin Park will also be a tough test, with the Bees having established a reputation for being one of the best footballing sides in the division under Dean Smith.

Evans, though, says Latics have already proved their credentials at this level, and will travel south with no fear.

“On paper it certainly looked a very difficult opening month for us, some of the biggest teams in the league,” he told the Wigan Post.

“But the way we played, and the points return we picked up, shows we can match it with the best in this league.”

The platform provided by Evans and skipper Sam Morsy in the engine room has underpinned Wigan’s good start, and the Welshman admits the chance to resume that partnership was a key factor in him re-joining this summer.

“We had a good partnership last year in League One, and I knew coming back it was something we could get going again once I got my place back,” acknowledged Evans.

“Now I’ve done that, I know I have to play at least as well as I did last year to stay in there.”

Evans’s delivery from corners and free-kicks has also been a big plus, and he says it’s a production line he’s keen to keep going.

“I do practice a lot on the set-pieces, it’s a big part of my game,” he added.

“The manager encourages me to put it in with a lot of pace, even if that sometimes means I overhit the odd one.

“He wants me to get the ball into good areas as quickly as possible, and thankfully it’s led to a bit of joy already.”