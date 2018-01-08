When is it? How can I watch it? All Latics fans need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw!

Wigan Athletic are in the hat for Monday night’s FA Cup fourth round draw after their eventful 2-2 draw at Bournemouth at the weekend.

All you need to know as we enter the last 32 of the world’s most famous cup competition can be found below.

The FA Cup fourth round draw is on Monday night.

When is the draw?

The fourth round draw is expected to take place at around 7.10pm before Brighton host Crystal Palace in the final third round tie.

Where can I watch it?

The draw is being broadcast on both BBC Two and BT Sport 2, the latter showing Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Which ball number should I be looking out for?

Latics or Bournemouth are ball number 7.

Who could Latics face?

Plenty of the big boys are left with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the hat. At the other end of the spectrum League Two Newport County dumped out Leeds while Yeovil were among the other lower-ranked sides to make it into round four.

Ball numbers in full 1 Sheffield United 2 Watford 3 Birmingham 4 Liverpool 5 Brighton OR Crystal Palace 6 Peterborough 7 Bournemouth OR Latics 8 Coventry 9 Newport 10 Huddersfield 11 Yeovil 12 Nottingham Forest 13 Notts County 14 MK Dons 15 Manchester United 16 West Brom 17 Rochdale 18 Tottenham 19 Middlesbrough 20 Fleetwood OR Leicester 21 Hull 22 Cardiff OR Mansfield 23 Manchester City 24 Shrewsbury OR West Ham 25 Wolves OR Swansea 26 Stevenage OR Reading 27 Newcastle 28 Millwall 29 Southampton 30 Preston 31 Norwich OR Chelsea 32 Carlisle OR Sheffield Wednesday

When are the replays?

There are eight third-round replays to be played before the final fourth round line-up is confirmed, including of course Latics against Bournemouth. They will be played in the week commencing January 15, the majority on Tuesday, January 16.