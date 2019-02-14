Wigan Athletic 0-0 Stoke City: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw against Stoke City on Wednesday.

Wigan Athletic began their run of three consecutive home fixtures with a goalless draw against Nathan Jones’ Stoke City on Wednesday.

Latics struggled to find any rhythm in the final third, with the visitors Stoke City providing the most threat to break the deadlock through former Wigan star James McClean’s late chances.

Following the stalemate, Latics went three matches unbeaten for only the second time this term and remain six points clear of the drop zone.

With just 14 games left to play, Paul Cook’s side will now head to a warm-weather training camp in Dubai to prepare themselves for the final run-in.

Latics fans said that Wigan Athletic’s draw against Stoke City was a “decent point” on social media.

@No1fan__: “Yet again playing for a draw with ten minutes to go. Every ounce of attacking vigour and ambition has been drained from this team. #wafc.”

@sharkey43: “Wouldn’t say it was a classic, but I’ll take the point against a hard working Stoke side. #wafc.”‏

@derekdeswebster: “The epitome of a no further explanation needed.. Stoke at home, February midweek, nil nil #wafc”

@livesey99: “Decent point that me thinks. Shame results have gone against us mind. It's getting tight down there. #wafc”

@mikeyprescott: “One of them games tonight. Thought every player worked as hard as they could against a strong team. Just wasn't to be but stood firm. Decent point #wafc”

@oomidave1: “No attacking intent....set up defensively and played for a draw #wafc.”

@JoeWinstanley88: “I’ll take 4 points and not conceding a goal off Stoke this season! NEED to beat Ipswich next week though and that will be a decent point tonight! #WAFC”

@csdoogz21: “Not the win we all wanted but in quite a tough scrappy game not a bad point to have. If someone said at the start of the season we’d take 4 points off Stoke and not conced a goal I’d have taken that. Onto a big game next against Ipswich @LaticsOfficial #wafc”

@dmartw: “A scrappy game low on any real quality. I’ll take the point.”

@stualker: “I’ve seen more entertaining wheelie bin fights than that tonight!”

@im_martinholden: “Decent point that tonight, team worked hard, but with little second half threat ... Morsy and Jamie Jones probably the best picks on the night. #wafc”

@AS_caspey: “Hard fought game from both sides. Both could've won it, they edged it, happy with a point. Hope they make the most of the weekend off and come back with a big three points a week on Saturday #wafc”

Meanwhile, Latics first-team players tweeted their satisfaction to claim a point in a very tough encounter against an ex-Premier League outfit.

Chey Dunkley: “Was a tough game... tbf, but a point in the right direction... clean sheet as well, thank you all for the birthday messages; appreciated.”

Jamie Jones: “Solid performance, take the point and move on. Fans brilliant again!”

Josh Windass: “Such a tough game . Hard work tonight , not one to remember but good point nevertheless.”