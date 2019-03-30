Wigan Athletic 0 Brentford 0

Wigan Athletic dropped a place in the Championship table but moved a point further clear of the drop-zone after a goalless draw against Brentford at the DW.

Paul Cook’s men edged a relatively uneventful encounter, but couldn’t quite manage to find the goal that would have ensured all three points.

Reece James saw an incredible 35-yard effort tipped over the bar in the first half, with Chey Dunkley also forcing a great save from Luke Daniels in the second period.

And when Dunkley’s header in the final quarter looped over Daniels but crashed against the woodwork, Latics knew it wasn’t to be their day.

Full analysis and reaction to follow...