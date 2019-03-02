Wigan Athletic 0 Middlesbrough 0

Wigan Athletic extended their unbeaten run to five matches - although that includes only one victory - as they held Championship promotion-chasers Middlesbrough to a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

Boro should have been ahead in the early stages, only for Britt Assombalonga to somehow miss an open goal from all of two yards.

Wigan’s best chance of the first half saw Sam Morsy take delivery of a wonderful chest-pass from Kal Naismith, only for Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph to come out and smother.

Leon Clarke headed just wide at the start of the second period, off a great cross from Lee Evans.

And Latics were almost made to pay when Boro striker Ashley Fletcher rounded Jamie Jones, only to find the side-netting from a tight angle.