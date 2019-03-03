Wigan Athletic 0 Middlesbrough 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough.

Wigan Athletic extended their unbeaten run to five games with a goalless draw against Middlesbrough at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Middlesbrough threatened through Britt and Ashley Fletcher’s golden opportunities from point-blank range, but Latics- who had chances of their own to break the dreadlock- managed to secure an important point against Tony Pulis’ troops.

Wigan recorded their fourth successive draw and made it five unbeaten in the league.

Following the stalemate and results elsewhere, Latics stayed in 19th place but now sit just three points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

Latics fans praised Paul Cook’s sides’ performance on social media after they more than matched a strong Middlesbrough team.

@DanRodenby: “Happy with that today, good point. Would’ve been a brilliant point if we turned up last week & won. We’ll stay up, but if we’d won easier games we’d be way clear by now. #wafc”

@tomprescott94: “Decent point today in all honesty, but just puts more emphasis on the reading/bolton/Blackburn games coming up. Could be in trouble if we don’t win 2 of them #wafc.”

@laticschief: “A point against teams like Boro, would be a lot better result if we could beat teams below us when pressures on. We'll inevitably set up for a point against Reading - so there's no excuse for not going for it at Derby in week after their performance. #wafc”

@Mattylatics: “Think we should of gone for the 3 points today but ah well a points a point against a top 6 team, we are clueless upfront but Reece James with another unbelievable performance in midfield too what a talent that lad is #Wafc.”

@Garycar9: “Must admit I wasn't giving us much hope when i saw the team sheet but we gave as much as we got, a decent performance and a good point that, I thought we had best chances to could've won it, better team. #wafc.”

@livesey99: “BIG BIG POINT. Could and probably should have been more. We'd have taken that before kick-off though. #wafc.”

@shaggy21uk: “Good point that, could have very nearly got all 3, with a bit of tinkering I really think that formation could work #wafc.”

@RadishBrain: “Today's result is a good point against a dangerous side, definitely glass half full. Last week was 2 points dropped against a poor side with 10 men for the majority, glass half empty. #wafc”

@SteFromWigan: “Another cracking point that - and yep I'm still devastated we didn't take all three. #wafc.”

Meanwhile, the Reece James appreciation society continued to grow in numbers.

@Jamie_derby99: “Statue of @reecejames69 outside the DW please! @LaticsOfficial #wafc.”

@carl_finch85: “Is anyone else amazed by how unreal Reece James is? a player of his age and first year playing at this level showing up players who have done it for years #wafc.”

@Sam_f_Heaton: “Reece James without doubt. In all seriousness, he’s as good a player as I’ve ever seen in my lifetime at Latics. He’s a phenom.”

@im_martinholden: “Thought Dunkley was tremendous following last week, Naismith right up there with Morsy and Windass was hard working too, but stand out MOTM was Reece James ... an absolute pleasure to watch.”

@AidanCampbell_: “Watching yesterday’s game it’s scary how good Reece James is at such a young age. Can tell he’s been brought up playing football at a top club. First pro season and he’s just so calm on the ball. 2/3 players around him and he won’t panic on the ball or rush a pass.

He’s got everything. Can carry the ball forward. Crossing and passing is unbelievably accurate. Defending, he’s so strong. He’ll develop into a top player. Just needs to keep playing week in, week out to keep progressing.”