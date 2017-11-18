Wigan Athletic 1 Bradford City 2

Wigan Athletic crashed to their first home league in eight months - 2-1 against Bradford - to slip four points behind early leaders Shrewsbury Town.

And Paul Cook’s men can have few complaints after being second best for much of a thoroughly absorbing encounter at the DW Stadium.

Bradford, beaten at home by bottom side Plymouth last weekend, led on 14 minutes through top scorer Charlie Wyke.

Chey Dunkley equalised 10 minutes later from a corner, but Latics were rocked when Nick Powell limped off just before the half-hour mark with a hamstring problem.

Both sides had chances to nose ahead during an end-to-end second period, and it looked as though honours would end even.

But there was to be a final sting in the tale, deep into stoppage-time, when Bantams substitute Terell Robinson lashed home from the edge of the area beyond the despairing dive of Jamie Jones.

Full match report and reaction on the way...