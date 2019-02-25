Wigan Athletic 1 Ipswich 1: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wigan’s Joe Garner scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser to deny 10-man Ipswich Town all three points at the DW Stadium.

Ipswich- who were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute after Jonas Knudsen hauled the advancing Leon Clarke down- took a deserved lead when former Latics striker Will Keane tucked his penalty inside the post seven minutes later.

Clarke squandered a series of gilt-edged opportunities to get Wigan back level before Bartosz Bialkowski pulled-off a miraculous save to thwart substitute Nick Powell late on.

As it was looking increasingly likely that Ipswich would record a rare away victory, Garner popped up to deny his former employers at the death.

The substitute- who joined Latics from Ipswich last summer- tapped Reece James’ excellent in-swinging cross home at the back post to snatch a crucial point for Paul Cook’s side.

Following the one-all draw, Wigan moved above Millwall into 19th place and extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Latics fans were disappointed with the side’s performance on social media.

Philip Haslam: “Terrible display! No quality whatsoever! Midfield too deep and massive gap to forwards and don't break their lines by pass and move. Ipswich had it so easy to defend against us.”

Kai Platt: “Terrible performance, last minute goal painting over the cracks of what was a clueless display.”

Liam Baldwin: “Awful today didn't deserve to get the point.”

Alec Almond: “Didn't really deserve the point today but hey this time of the season we'll take it.why do we not attack like the last ten mins all game is it tactics.”

David Penney: “Awful. Man up after 25 minutes. Should have won 4 nil.”

Paul Tymon: “You can dress that up all you want but that was rubbish from the team especially from the manager not good enough to be honest a million miles away from good enough.”

Callum Baker: “Celebrating scoring the equaliser like weve just won! 1 point against bottom Ipswich dont cut it.”

Danny Bayliss: “That’s easily the worst performance under Paul cook we’ve had. That was an absolute disgrace. Let’s hope it’s just a bad day at the office.”

Sean O'Regan: “Not looking good struggling against bottom of the league against 10 men at home. Only thing that’ll keep us up is the fact there’s 3 teams worse than us, not that we deserve to stay up.”

Karen Heyes: “Really disappointing game! Hard to watch! When we can't win a team at the bottom of the division who only had 10 men for most of the game! What's happened ??”

Annette Regan: “Don’t know where to begin???!! Pretty sure we would have won easily if we’d started with the team we finished with!!!! Please someone tell cook it’s not a good image when he’s standing on the line with a hot drink watching us lose 1-0 against 10 men. He always starts the match holding a hot drink!!! Just not the right time for afternoon tea !!!! Gives us a totally unprofessional image.”

Andrew Rigby: “The players need to step up and show they are good enough for this level. There was a lack of pace and it appeared enthusiasm by some to win the game. Some of the players take too long on the ball. Hopefully against Middlesbrough they can be a more attacking force.”

Wigan’s first-team players also gave their verdict on Twitter.

Chey Dunkley: “Should have been a win for the boys today, Gutted about the penalty ... credit to the boys for getting something from the game.”

Reece James: “Tough point this afternoon against Ipswich. We keep fighting. Up the tics.”