Wigan Athletic 1 Ipswich Town 1

Joe Garner got Wigan Athletic out of jail with a last-gasp leveller after 10-man Ipswich Town had looked like givijng themselves a relegation lifeline.

The rock-bottom Tractor Boys had recovered from the blow of Jonas Knudsen’s red card on 25 minutes - for pulling down Leon Clarke - to take the lead on 32 minutes.

Chey Dunkley was adjudged to have fouled Colin Quaner in the box, and Will Keane - a former Latics loanee - beat Jamie Jones from 12 yards.

Despite the second-half introduction of Nick Powell and Callum McManaman, Latics kept banging their collective heads against a brick wall.

Clarke in particular missed three decent chances, with Josh Windass also being denied.

But as the game entered the first of six added minutes, Garner - on as an 81st-minute sub - popped up at the far post to turn it Reece James’ cross.

And Latics remain five points clear of the drop zone with 13 matches to play.

FULL REACTION AND ANALYSIS TO COME