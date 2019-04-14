Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 1

Leon Clarke saw a stoppage-time 'winning goal' controversially chalked off for offside as Wigan Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Norwich at the DW.

Latics had gone into the game with only a one-point buffer to the drop zone after Saturday's results, but deservedly led at the break.

Sam Morsy's shot was adjudged to have hit a Norwich hand in the box, and Reece James converted the spot-kick.

Latics then created several chances to double their lead which they failed to take, with James firing just over on a couple of occasions and Clarke seeing an effort diverted inches wide by City goalkeeper Tim Krul.

And City made them pay 10 minutes from time when Kenny McLean fed Teemu Pukki, who slid the ball under Christian Walton.

But there was almost another sting in the tale during the EIGHT added minutes, only for Clarke's header, from James' free-kick, to beat Krul - only to be ruled out for a very contentious offside call.

