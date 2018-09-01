Wigan Athletic 1 Rotherham 0

Substitute James Vaughan scored the only goal as Wigan Athletic signed off for the international break in the lofty heights of eighth place in the Championship after a 1-0 victory over Rotherham.

Despite dominating for long periods, Latics were made to wait until the 73rd minute to break through a resolute Millers rearguard.

Having sent on Vaughan and Callum McManaman on the hour mark for Will Grigg and Nick Powell, boss Paul Cook watched both replacements combine in perfect fashion.

McManaman it was who saw a fierce shot parried out by Rotherham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

But Vaughan was on hand to win the race between several defenders and attackers to get a toe to the loose ball and force it over the line.

Latics are now just four points off the summit, with three wins, a draw and only two defeats from their opening half-a-dozen matches.