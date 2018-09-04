Wigan Athletic 1 Rotherham 0: How social media reacted

Jay Whittle looks at the social media reaction following Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute James Vaughan scored the winner in the second-half as Latics beat Rotherham United to record their third victory of the 2018-19 Championship campaign.

Paul Cook made two changes from last weekend’s narrow defeat at QPR with Callum Connolly and Reece James returning to the starting line-up to replace Michael Jacobs and Nathan Byrne.

Forward Joe Garner made the match-day squad for the first time since his summer switch from Ipswich Town.

Latics were in clear control in the first-half and were knocking on the door to make the breakthrough after Josh Windass and Will Grigg both came close from set piece situations. Rotherham held on and resisted Latics’ heavy pressure in their final third to go into the interval on level terms.

Vaughan followed in Callum McManaman’s powerful strike from the left flank and reacted the quickest to squeeze the ball home from six-yards out to put the Latics in-front

Rotherham United thought they were back onto level just moments later, but Christian Walton made an excellent low save to deny Ryan Williams.

Wigan climbed to 9th place after their victory over Rotherham United, and took their tally up to 10 points heading into the international break.

Latics fans took to social media after Wigan clinched all three points at the DW Stadium, with many highlighting the importance of being able to win ‘ugly” in those sorts of difficult encounters.

@PeteMillward79: “Dogging a match out on the 1-0 is a massive part of being a successful team. I’m really pleased with that result #wafc.”

@shaggy21uk: “Good 3 points against a team who just came for the draw, time wasting from the start, happy we can grind out results against teams like that though. Kipre looked awesome today, and super @vaughany08.”

@pfarrington12: “Good result to grind out three points from that one. Scrappy but they all count #upthetics.”

@JamesSaintLatic: “Good win. Good to see us be patient and keep going to get the winner. Bit edgy at the end, looked a superb block by Kipre but clearly the better team for me. Really good start to the season.”

@dmartw: “I don't think there'll be a more satisfying win than that this season. Winning ugly against a functional side is what good teams do #wafc.”

@WafcSean: “Brilliant result that, nice to see we're able to break down a team who puts 10 men behind the ball. Promising stuff.”

@MechaTengu_: “Nice to finally win a game ugly, we got hurt twice like that this season. #wafc”

@james_mac12: “Such a tough game today and I think a lot of fans don’t appreciate how hard it can be to break down a team that comes to defend. Big Win #wafc.”

@Wendymax: “@LaticsOfficial Eeeee not the best game I have watched - was a hard frustrating watch!! But 3 pts is 3 pts #wafc #believe.”

@CSFSPORT: “Tough game today. Rotherham came to frustrate, and it reminded me a lot of the 0-0 last year at the DW. Every player dug in and by doing that they got their reward. Ten points from six games, sitting four points from the top. Great return going into the international break #wafc”

@AdamStott94: “Not long ago, those were the sort of games we'd end up losing. How times have changed. Windass looks a real threat and kipre was immense today. Up the tics. #wafc”

Latics' players also took to twitter to hail their 1-0 victory against the Millers:

Josh Windass: “A more than deserved win today . Keep getting those wins on the board.”

Antonee Robinson: “Great win from the lads today threw everything on the line to keep a clean sheet!”

Callum McManaman: “Get in the boys.”

James Vaughan: “Great win and always good to get a goal! #HappyDays”

Captain, Sam Morsy: “What a win !! Lads dug in deep @vaughany08 and @cm_macca brilliant to come on and get the goal.”

Chey Dunkley: “Great result for the boys today... dug in last 20mins to get a clean sheet & all 3points; the subs really made the difference today credit to @vaughany08 @cm_macca & Garns.”

Gavin Massey: “Love it from the boys! Great win today.”

Chairman, David Sharpe: “Those 1-0 wins when you have a team trying to frustrate the life out of you are very satisfying in the end!! Credit to all the boys!! After the first block of fixtures we are in great position! Have a great weekend! #UpTheTics.”