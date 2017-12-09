Wigan Athletic 2 Fleetwood Town 0

Wigan Athletic have moved four points clear at the top of League One after seeing off Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood 2-0 at the DW Stadium.

Nick Powell scored the opening goal inside seven minutes, heading home from Lee Evans’ superb cross.

Fleetwood threatened an equaliser within three minutes when Ashley Eastham’s flick header from George Glendon’s corner bounced off the top of the bar.

But the points were safe seven minutes before half-time, when Evans supplied a curling free-kick which was headed home brilliantly by Dan Burn.

Substitute Ivan Toney almost made it three in stoppage-time, only for Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns to make a fine save with his legs.