Wigan Athletic 2 Gillingham 0

Will Grigg and Nick Powell scored first-half goals to ensure Wigan Athletic ended a great week in style with a 2-0 win over Gillingham to consolidate their lead at the top of League One.

Latics had fought off the efforts of Premier League Brighton to pinch Powell on deadline day.

And the former Mancheester United man showed why his decision to stay provoked scenes of jubilation in Wigan with another sublime performance.

Grigg opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a deadly finish from close range after Reece James had done well down the left-hand side.

And Powell scored the goal his overall display warranted with a bullet header from Max Power’s pinpoint corner on 34 minutes.

Michael Jacobs hit a post at the beginning of the second period, which wouldn’t have flattered the home side.

There was a scare right at the end, when Elliott List thought he’d pulled one back for Gillingham in stoppage-time, but the celebrations were halted by an offside flag.

Latics remain two points clear at the top of League One over Shrewsbury, who have played a game more, but are now four points ahead of third-placed Blackburn, who have played two games more.