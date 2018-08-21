Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 2: How social media reacted

Jay Whittle looks at the social media reaction after Wigan Athletic were denied from recording their second league victory of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Latics looked set to be heading towards their second win of the 2018-19 campaign, however Nottingham Forest scored a late leveller to devastate Paul Cook’s side and split the spoils at the DW Stadium.

Wigan had a dream start after Nick Powell nodded home from Lee Evans’ corner to give Latics the lead with just two minutes on the clock, before Matty Cash equalised for the visitors eight minutes later.

Latics regained the lead in the 30th minute from the spot, with Will Grigg calmly dispatching the penalty that he won after being dragged down in the area by Ben Osborn awaiting Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Grigg made it a half century of Football League goals in Latics’ colours, putting him within just 21 goals from becoming Wigan Athletic’s all-time top goal-scorer.

Wigan defended well to sustain their lead for the remaining hour of the encounter, before slipping up in the dying seconds to hand Forest, a crucial but undeserved point.

Matty Cash was adjudged to be felled in the area by Latics skipper Sam Morsy when cutting inside from the left-wing in the 90th minute.

Lewis Grabban’s spot-kick was saved by Christian Walton, however Hillal Soudani was the quickest to bundle the ball home on the rebound to bail Nottingham Forest out of jail and extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

It was a killer blow for Paul Cook’s side, with Wigan’s impressive performance more than meriting all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Here is what the Latics fans had to say on social media platforms following today's draw:

@DanRodenby: “To feel gutted with a point after playing one of the best sides in league shows how much we've improved. Massive contrast to last twice we've been in Championship, couldn't score a goal. Playing some brilliant football, sure the results will follow.”

‏@stephyfl: “Gutted not to have won that one but we're playing exciting football and I love it!”

@GallagherJ82: “4pts from Wednesday, Villa and Forest lets be honest we would of took that. On another note it’s not boring is it.”

Joe Morris: “Didn’t deserve anything less than 3 points today, but there are a fair few teams in this league worse than Forest. Less of the clumsy errors and we should do very well this season.”

@laticschief: “I'd definitely have taken 4 points from first three before season started. Frustration is, it could have been more - but that can only be positive.”

@JoshuaBeesley2: “Played Forest off the park today, individual mistakes and lack of clinicality cost us. No doubt in my mind we’ll be ok this season.”

@Reece21403100: “Very unlucky today to not get 3 points. If we play like that all season, we will be fine.”

@IanHAspinall: “A couple of mistakes cost us today but we outplayed an established Championship team who’ve just spent £25m in transfer window. Great attacking play with Powell outstanding & full backs getting forward. Dominated & with a little more luck would have taken the 3 points.”

Stewart Hart: “It’s a strange feeling to have enjoyed the matches so much this season but be absolutely gutted about our points return. Only luck we’ve had so far is bad luck.”

Latics players’ also took to twitter after the draw:

@LeeEvans94: “It felt great to be back at the DW today thought we were unlucky to not get all 3 points but we go again in the week!”

@sammorsy08: “Players and fans were magnificent today .. apologies today cost us the 3 points but will be back stronger Wednesday night thanks for the support again !!”

Chey Dunkley: “A point in the right direction ... hopefully luck will come our way soon... onto the next one midweek.”

Nottingham Forest fans also had their say on social media- with fans stating that they were lucky to leave the DW Stadium with a point, and also tipping that Latics can surprise a few teams this season.

@JamieBriordy: “#wafc deserved it today. Good team. Will do well this season. We were lucky. All the best for the rest of the season.”

‏@iantoadinhole: “#wafc if you play like this like you have against @NFFC you will win more than you lose you just need to put teams to bed well played you deserved all three points.”

@warrenallsworth: “Might not get noticed but Paul Cook made sure he shook the hand of every NFFC player leaving the pitch at the end of the game. That’s a class act. That Wigan side could surprise a few.”

@jamielee8888: “I tell you what. We stole a point today. Wigan team on the pitch very solid...will do well this season under Cook.”