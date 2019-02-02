Wigan Athletic 2 QPR 1

Leon Clarke marked a dream second debut for Wigan Athletic with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over QPR that looks closer than it should have been.

Josh Windass put Latics ahead after eight minutes, after a great flick-on by Clarke, who added the second goal himself 10 minutes into the second period.

Bright Samuels’ deflected effort halved the arrears with 15 minutes to go.

And the visitors almost stole a point right at the death when Toni Leistner smashed against the bar in the closing stages.

FULL REACTION AND ANALYSIS TO FOLLOW...