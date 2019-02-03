Wigan Athletic 2 QPR 1: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan's win over QPR

Debutant Leon Clarke helped inspire Wigan Athletic to a 2-1 victory against QPR on Saturday.

Josh Windass scored his second goal in two games to give Wigan an early lead before Clarke- who created the opener- added another just before the hour mark.

QPR pulled a goal back in the 75th minute through Bright Osayi-Samuel’s deflected strike to stage a very nervy finish for Paul Cook’s side.

But Latics dug deep and survived QPR’s late aerial bombardment to secure a vital three points at the DW Stadium.

Following the victory, Paul Cook’s side moved to 19th place and extended their distance from the relegation zone to seven points.

Latics fans were delighted on social media to record back-to-back home wins.

@wafcian: “Nervous but brilliant win! Fox ran the back line and Windass never stopped chasing #wafc #utft”

@DannyJamieson: “Huge win for Wigan this. Eases some of the relegation fears. Glad to see Leon Clarke scoring after the events of the last couple of days #wafc”

@CraigHilton71: “Get in there. Just what was needed right now and chuffed for Clarke #UTFT #WAFC”

@laticschief: “Big win and confidence boost going into next week. Windass finding net again and a reborn Leon Clarke, looks promising. Might not need Grigg after all. #wafc”

@SteFromWigan: “Cracking three points for #wafc yesterday - desperately need to follow it up with another three away from home next week. It's been a long time since Stoke!”

@Gazmo73: “Pleased with the result today , even more so for Cook , bravely changing the team about and making Foxy the captain on his debut.... shout out to @reecejames69 what a talent this lad is ...thought Naismith had a great game ! , well done Clarkey too .. #wafc @cheseaFC”

The Wigan first-team stars also joined in with the social media celebrations.

Anthony Pilkington: “Big 3 points today... so good being back on the pitch Also huge 3 points for Cardiff after a terrible week #prayforsala and the Pilot.”

Reece James: “Massive win this afternoon against QPR! +3 #upthetics.”

Lee Evans: “Nice to be back at the DW today and to get a big 3 points @LaticsOfficial”

Chey Dunkley: “So hard to come on late on , but buzzing for the lads today, three pts... & all debutants done well.”

Gary Roberts: “Big Win”

Gavin Massey: “Love that Boys! Big Win Today.”

Supporters also reserved special praise for Chelsea loanee Reece James after he delivered yet another exceptional performance in unfamiliar territory.

James slotted-in at centre-midfield due to the absence of Latics captain Sam Morsy, and the 19-year-old- who is naturally a right-back- looked a class above.

@HarryNewman25: “Reece James is the best player I’ve ever seen. Ever.”

@owenrimmer3: “Reece James has scarily amazing passing ability, the strength of a bison and the composure of a world class midfielder and he is a natural RB. Fair to say I will be cheering him on anywhere he plays and when he wins the Ballon Dor I'm gonna say "I watched him play for Wigan"

@callumreed96: “Struggling for words to describe Reece James. Without a doubt one of the best players I’ll see playing for Wigan in my lifetime.”

@JoeWinstanley88: “Reece James is up there with the best players I’ve seen! And a mention for Naismith who has improved so much from when he first got in the team! #WAFC”

@mrgarethrdavies: “Reece James is a future England International, that's a given. I'd go as far to say he will be in the conversation to be England captain within 5 years. What a beast #wafc #cfc”

@AlexGoldberg_: “It’s getting ridiculous how good Reece James is. He’s the sole leader on Wigan for appearances & MOTM’s, yet he’s the youngest. It’s gotten to the point where his manager doesn’t even see a point in talking about him.Elite skill, elite mentality, elite future.”

Mark Dawber: “He is absolutely superb, a real bright shining talent. I expect to see him flourish in the Prem next year. Great player.”

Michael Ramsdale: “I remember Bainesy coming through at that age and thinking he maybe had potential play at the top, there's no doubt with this Mon though, complete player already. Unbelievable talent.”