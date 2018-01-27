Wigan Athletic 2 West Ham 0

Will Grigg’s officially back on fire...and Wigan Athletic are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory over Premier League West Ham.

After dumping out top-flight opposition in the third round, in the shape of Bournemouth, Latics repeated the trick against David Moyes’ Hammers.

Right from the off, Latics were at it, and played their opponents off the park, with another fantastic rearguard effort ensuring goalkeeper Christian Walton had very little to do.

Grigg scored the opening goal with only seven minutes gone, heading home Nathan Byrne’s right-wing cross past Joe Hart, who was being watched by England boss Gareth Southgate in the directors box.

And the Northern Ireland international doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, after former Latics loanee Reece Burke had handled the ball in the box.

It could and should have been even more, with Nick Powell narrowly failing to convert a Byrne cross from a couple of yards.

West Ham’s afternoon was summed up by the second-half sending-off of Arthur Masuaku for spitting at Powell on the near touchline - but by then the visitors were already chasing shadows.