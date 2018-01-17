Wigan Athletic 3 Bournemouth 0

Goals from Sam Morsy, substitute Dan Burn and Callum Elder gave Wigan Athletic a famous - and thoroughly deserved - FA Cup victory over Premier League Bournemouth, to set up a fourth-round tie against West Ham.

Latics of course beat the Cherries after a replay at this stage five years ago on their way to winning the trophy in fairytale fashion against Manchester City at Wembley.

And the home fans had the smell of a cup run in their nostrils after seeing their side dismantle their shell-shocked opponents.

Bournemouth had only secured a second bite of the cherry thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser in the first game, having trailed 2-0 at the break.

But this time they had no answer to wonderful Wigan’s array of attacking brilliance.

Skipper Morsy opened the scoring on nine minutes, after Artur Boruc had done well to save from Grigg.

But the visitors couldn’t make the most of the few chances they did create, with Benik Afobe in particular guilty of a hat-trick of poor misses.

And Wigan made Bournemouth pay for their profligacy in the final quarter, with two goals in two minutes, from Burn - just on as a sub - and Elder, securing the win.

It had taken Grigg only four minutes to open the scoring in the first game, and the Northern Ireland striker was again involved early.

This time, however, it was stretching into a challenge on a Bournemouth defender that saw him come off second best.

Thankfully, Grigg was able to continue after treatment, and there was more good news for Latics on nine minutes.

Again Grigg was involved, seeing a flick from Ryan Colclough’s cross well saved by Boruc, but Morsy was on hand to convert from 10 yards.

Latics were clearly well up for thyis one, with David Perkins and Colclough booked in the space of two minutes for tigerish challenges in the engine room.

Elder, in for Reece James, was flying forward from left-back, with one cross being somehow missed by Grigg, Gary Roberts and Gavin Massey in the box.

At the other end, from a Bournemouth free-kick, Afobe’s header brought a comfortable save from Jamie Jones.

But it was only a brief moment of panic for the home side, who ended the half on top.

A lovely ball through from Morsy found Grigg, who controlled well and fired goalwards, only for Boruc to save - with the flag up in any case.

To be fair to the visitors, they came out for the second half with far more conviction, and asked some real questions of the home defence.

Ryan Fraser’s shot forced a great save from Jones, before Latics were forced into an unscheduled change with Grigg limping off - possibly as a result of his early injury - to be replaced by Noel Hunt.

Gary Roberts saw a speculative strike from just outside the post only just miss the far post, with Colclough also firing inches wide with Boruc not getting there.

But Bournemouth were looking more and more likely, with Afobe in the thick of it.

The £10million striker found himself on the end of a lightning-fast counter, only to inexplicably lose his footing as he enters the box with no-one near him.

Then, from a Fraser cross, his overhead kick cleared the bar by miles.

Incredibly, an even clearer chance presented itself midway through the first half, off substitute Jordon Ibe.

But with only Jones to beat, Afobe, pulled the ball well wide of the post.

As if sensing an equaliser was imminent, Latics sent on Burn for Colclough.

And a goal did arrive within two minutes - with the big centre-back somehow on the end of it!

Rather than sit back and hold the fort, the new man marauded forward to support a Latics break with 16 minutes to go.

And he was in the right place at the right time to stab home after Power’s brilliant cross was flicked on by Hunt.

Amazingly, there was more to come, with Latics adding a third goal two minutes later.

Again Power was the architect, with a superb cross from the right, and this time Elder came flying in at the far post to send a header into the bottom corner.