Wigan Athletic 5 Bolton 2: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 5-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic ended their seven-match winless run with an emphatic victory over neighbours Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium.

Joe Garner gave Latics an dream start when he nodded Reece James’ pinpoint free-kick home in the fourth minute.

Wigan then scored twice in four second-half minutes to storm into a 3-0 lead before the 55 minute mark.

Gavin Massey doubled Wigan’s lead in the 51st minute after he raced onto Nick Powell’s through ball and coolly slotted his effort in-off the post.

The creator quickly became the finisher when Powell was gifted with one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score courtesy of Remi Matthews’ defensive howler.

Bolton Wanderers were handed a lifeline in the 62nd minute when Gary O’Neil finished well in the area, but Jacobs quickly restored Latics’ three-goal cushion with an unstoppable long-range strike.

Bolton did cut the deficit once again when Sammy Ameobi was left unmarked at the far post but it proved to only be a mere consolation after Wigan added a fifth goal one minute later.

Leon Clarke completed the rout when he glanced Nathan Byrne’s deep cross into the top corner in the 81st minute.

Following their derby day victory, Wigan moved up two places to 19th and now sit three points above the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Latics fans were over the moon on social media after their five-star display against Bolton Wanderers.

@laticschief: “In all seriousness, it's absolutely massive that win today. Game changer for Cook. Need get behind team regardless now for rest of season. A win and a few draws should keep us up. #wafc.”

@dazzer2012: “So pleased for Paul Cook & the lads tonight - great team performance and a much deserved win. Hope all the doubters, haters, boo-boys & Cook-out merchants enjoyed the game today.”

@danielbrady5821: “Couldn't be happier with that result, not picking out people because it was a awesome team performance, got abit still to sort out at the back but going forward its best ive seen... Also over the moon for Cooky had some pressure on him lately good on you mate #WAFC.”

@Jamie_derby99: “Up there with one of our best games of the season. Great attacking display with all of the front 4 scoring and Garner, Jacobs and Powell each getting a goal and an assist. Hopefully this is the boost we need to keep going! Up the tics!! Cook is the guy! #wafc.”

@laticsjack: “Great to finally see a good win and goals scored @LaticsOfficial made sweeter against bolton - the only thing worse than their defending was their fans behaviour #wafc.”

@d44e2569757a4b6: “Probably the best game I've watched since we beat Man City in the FA Cup....great stuff lads!! #wafc.”

@LaticsDave: “Given how big a game that was, awful weather, got to give #wafc credit today. Not the greatest performance at times but they stuck at it, put a shift in and thoroughly deserved the 3 points.”

@jollylatic: “Seems like cooks siege mentality against all the criticism since Blackburn has finally created a positive response and attitude in the #wafc players. I hope they can keep it bottled and open every match day until the end of the season.”

@dmartw: “Yes Bolton were atrocious, but that was up there with some of the early season performances. Great response to the capitulation at Blackburn. #wafc.”

@Gazmo73: “Great result today, good to feel that bit of unity again with Cook and the fans , granted he’s made some mistakes.don’t we all .?! I sit behind him, he kicks every ball for us and his celebration when crackers scored was superb to see .. let’s kick on now Up the tics.”

Wigan’s first-team stars also joined-in with the celebrations on social media.

Cedric Kipre: “Much needed 3 PTS today! What a performance from the team. Thanks to all the fans #wafc.”

Antonee Robinson: “Much needed win today at home in such a big game, great work from the lads.”

Gavin Massey: “5-2.. BIG performance.”

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers fans expressed how they were embarrassed by their side’s poor performance on social media.

@ScottyLithgow: “Not fit wear the shirt what I witnessed today Parkinson tactics clueless #bwfc.”

@scoffey17: “Had a little bit of time to reflect on today's performance/result. Some of the players (and some of the fans) need to have a long, hard look in the mirror! I'm off to empty the contents of a bottle of red wine...#bwfc.”

@OwainBarrington: “Whole clubs a joke. From the chairman, players performance, managers tactics and fans throwing bottles on the pitch and fighting with each other on the train on the way home. All in all a embarrassing, terrible day for the club. #bwfc.”

@MattyDearden3: “absolutely disgusting performance, no heart, no passion. 3,700 bolton fans paid there hard earned money to watch that load of garbage, and that confirms relegation, Ken Anderson I hope you never get near a football club ever again.”

@DC_Detailing: “Fair play to #wafc. Just what we deserved. Hopefully the high court will just finish us off. #bwfc.”

@BwfcFans: What an absolute embarrassment. I’ve never ever seen a performance like that- no desire at all. I’ve never felt so disconnected from Bolton Wanderers as I am now. Every single player on that pitch today should be ashamed of themselves. An absolute embarrassment to the town. #bwfc.”