Wigan Athletic 5 Bolton Wanderers 2

Wonderful Wigan Athletic put local rivals Bolton Wanderers to the sword with a goal-fest that could easily have reached double figures.

From the moment Joe Garner opened the scoring in the fourth minute, from Reece James' free-kick, there was only one winner.

It took until 51 minutes for the second goal to arrive, through Gavin Massey, but Nick Powell made it three four minutes later.

Gary O'Neil pulled one back after the hour mark, but Michael Jacobs made it 4-1 with 21 minutes remaining.

Sammy Ameobi scored Wanderers' second goal with 10 minutes left, but substitute Leon Clarke headed home from Nathan Byrne's cross within seconds to make the game safe.

Byrne then hit the post in the closing stages with a brilliant strike, with Jacobs - on three occasions - Powell and Sam Morsy all coming close to adding further goals.

With Rotherham losing and Reading drawing, Latics are now three points clear of the drop zone, climbing two places to 19th.