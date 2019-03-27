Wigan Athletic academy youngster Alex Perry scores from inside his own half

Alex Perry’s outrageous second-half strike from inside his own half helped Wigan Athletic’s Development Squad make it three wins on the bounce in emphatic style against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Elliot Walker’s unfortunate own goal gave Latics an 21st minute lead, before Perry scored a sensational strike from inside his own half after he caught goalkeeper Declan Ogley off-guard with a quickly-executed free-kick.

Chris Merrie and James Berry completed the scoring in Yorkshire and helped Latics maintain their lead at the top of the Central League over Rotherham United and Port Vale.

Wigan are just one point ahead of Rotherham who have a game in hand over Nick Chadwick’s side, but they still need to face Latics at Christopher Park before the season ends.