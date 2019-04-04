Wigan Athletic ace Gavin Massey opens-up on contract situation

Gavin Massey says he’s more than happy to put his contract situation on hold to fully focus on Wigan Athletic’s survival attempt.

The flying winger is out of contract at the end of the campaign, with executive chairman Darren Royle admitting recently that an extension was being worked on.

Massey, though, is very relaxed about the whole thing.

“I’m not worried about my situation, I’m not even thinking about it to be honest” he told the Wigan Post.

“Let’s just sort out the club’s situation first, and then worry about everything else.

“The most important thing is making sure this club remains in the Championship.

“All I’m concentrating on is making sure the club gets enough points on the board and over the line.

“Everything else will follow after that.

“Whatever will be, and hopefully that all gets sorted in time.

“It was probably more of a concern earlier in the season when I was having my injuries.

“But I’m back playing football now, I feel good within myself, fit and strong.

“And I think there’s far more important things to worry about regarding the club’s safety.”

Massey jumped at the chance to join Latics in the summer of 2017, after Leyton Orient had been relegated from League Two.

After helping Latics lift the League One title last term, he couldn’t be happier with the way things have worked out.

“Yeah definitely, I’ve got some real good friends here, and we’ve been through a lot together,” he added.

“We went through so many good times last year, and why wouldn’t I want to stay?

“It’s a great club with great facilities, great players, great fans.

“It’s the biggest club I’ve played for, and I’m more than happy here.”