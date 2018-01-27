Wigan Athletic ace ‘gutted’ at Carroll absence

Dan Burn admits he’s ‘gutted’ England striker Andy Carroll will be absent from the West Ham side for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wigan Athletic.

Carroll is one of a number of Hammers stars ruled out of the game, after undergoing ankle surgery

And Burn – a lifelong Newcastle fan – will have to wait for the chance to face one of his footballing idols.

“I was gutted when I found out he wouldn’t be playing,” Burn told the Wigan Post. “My dad told me he wouldn’t be playing the other day...I couldn’t believe it!

“Obviously I would have loved to play against him, being a big Newcastle fan.

“Maybe one day it’ll happen...”

Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes for the big game, with the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini also on the injured list – but Burn has mixed feelings.

“You always want to pit yourself against the best players you can,” he acknowledged. “With respect, you’d sooner that than the Under-23s lads.

“You want to prove to yourself and everyone out there you can mix it with the big boys, to prove how you good you are.”

Latics boss Paul Cook has a near full-strength squad from which to select, although James Vaughan remains cup-tied.

Jamie Walker has been passed fit, though, and could make his Latics debut.