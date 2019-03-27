Wigan Athletic ace Reece James named in EFL Championship team of the season: How social media reacted

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after Wigan Athletic loan star Reece James was named in the EFL Championship team-of-the-season on Tuesday.

@timhpcc: “Superb. My player of the season for us.”

@KieranJ84057616: “Massive future ahead of him, hope he gets his chance at Chelsea. Head and shoulders above any player we have in any position he plays.”

Peter Reid: “Outstanding!”

Latics team-mate and captain, Sam Morsy: “Well-deserved young bull .. just the start for you.”

Former Wigan Athletic chairman, David Sharpe: “Well deserved Reece. No doubt will be in a @premierleague team of the year within a few years....”

@UnTabs: “Reece James has been the best player on the pitch for both sides in every single game we’ve played this season. Including our drubbings, he has always been head and shoulders above everyone. I doubt many teams in the championship will disagree.”

@JonnyFairc: “Reece James is 19, and can play anywhere on the pitch. Way too good for us and 100% will play for England.”

Ian Carter: “What a talent this lad is, he'll soon be starring for Chelsea and England.”

Paul Simpson: “Absolute quality , Kyle Walker watch your back because this lad is gunning for your place.”

Jeff Purnell: “Go all the way this lad and not an air of arrogance in him, top fella.”

Chris Daniel Warden: “Well done Reece! You are going to get better and better! Fair play lad.”

@CFCMod_: “It would be an utter disappointment if Reece James doesn't become a starter for us next season. I prioritize him more than Mount even as our fullback situation is dire. Listen to how his manager talks about him, so good.”

@bladespod: “Reece James, on loan from Chelsea. He's had a fantastic season to be fair - created most chances in the league out of all defenders. Quality player, Wigan would probably be down already without him.”