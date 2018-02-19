Wigan Athletic boss already has one over City!

Any Wigan Athletic players looking for inspiration in how to score against Manchester City need only look towards the own manager!

Much may have changed in the two decades since Stockport County enjoyed a 3-1 victory over City at Edgeley Park on November 29, 1997.

But one thing’s for sure...the Latics boss hasn’t forgotten the identity of the first Stockport goalscorer, who set the tone for a famous win on six minutes.

“How can I forget that!” roared Cook.

“It was a cracker...bouncing ball, volley, 25-yard screamer...I hope you find footage!

“The City team back then included Georgi Kinkladze, lads like that.

“But it just shows you where City have gone in 20 years.

“That was probably one of their lowest moments as a club.

“We’re Stockport, they’re City.

“You’re playing your local, not even rivals, and you get beat 3-1. Come on.”

When asked whether the City team of now could learn a thing or too from his technique, Cook chuckled: “You wouldn’t see De Bruyne and these lot on that pitch...!”