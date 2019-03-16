Wigan Athletic boss delighted after 'tough week'

Paul Cook admitted Wigan Athletic's 5-2 drubbing of local rivals Bolton was 'just what the doctor ordered' as a wave of positivity engulfed the DW Stadium.

Latics began the day with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

But after going in front inside four minutes through Joe Garner, they never looked back.

Two goals in the space of four minutes at the start of the second from Gavin Massey and Nick Powell put Latics in change heading into the last half-hour.

Nerves were jangling when Gary O'Neill pulled one back for Bolton, but Michael Jacobs made it 4-1 shortly after.

Sammy Ameobi scored Bolton's second goal with 10 minutes to, but Leon Clarke added icing to the cake within seconds of the restart.

There was still time for Nathan Byrne to his the post with a brilliant strike - which would have been his first goal for the club.

And with Jacobs - on three occasions - Powell and Sam Morsy coming close to further goals, it could and should have been even more.

"It was just what the doctor ordered, without a shadow of a doubt," enthused Cook.

"The early goal helped calm the nerves, and we rode our luck once or twice in certain situations.

"But we created more than enough chances to win a game of football, that's for sure.

"I'm delighted for the players on the back of a really tough week.

"We never in a lifetime deserved to lose at Reading last weekend.

"We had people from the referee's association apologising for all three of their goals, saying they should never have stood.

"We then go to Blackburn on Tuesday and produce our flattest performance of the season.

"The pressure was mounting on everybody, which is just football today.

"But I'm just so pleased for the players, it's a great win."

The sight of Jacobs, Powell and Massey working in tandem - with all having missed huge chunks of the campaign through injury - was particularly pleasing for Cook and the fans to witness.

In fact, Cook's only gripe was that the attacking brilliance on display wasn't rewarded by more goals.

"I thought the calibre of player we carry going forward, that's what we should be doing in games," the Latics boss added.

"If I am to be slightly critical of them, we should be doing that more.

"But that's for another day. We'll enjoy this one for now."