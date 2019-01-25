Wigan Athletic boss: Will Grigg has a price - everyone does - but Sunderland haven’t come forth yet

Paul Cook has reiterated his ‘intent’ to hold on to striker Will Grigg - after confirming a FOURTH Sunderland bid for the Wigan Athletic striker.

The Black Cats are refusing to take no for an answer, but have so far not come close to Wigan’s valuation of a player Cook says they don’t even want to sell!

And with less than a week to go to next Thursday’s transfer deadline, the Latics boss is remaining pragmatic about the situation.

“It doesn’t bother me if I’m being truthful, because it is what it is,” he said.

“I think Sunderland have made four bids now, and I don’t want to get involved in the debates surrounding this.

“Football’s football, Sunderland can bid for our players, any club can bid for any other club’s players.

“It’s like Steven Gerrard said this week: All players are for sale at the right price.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you nobody is for sale.

“Will Grigg has a price, everyone has a price!

“But I think with the fact you’ve seen us rebuffing four attempts - and forgive me Sunderland if I’m saying anything wrong - you can clearly see our intent is not to sell players.

“Unfortunately for us, Sunderland’s persistence means everybody is expecting them to come back.

“Ideally for me, the transfer window will come and go and, like most Wigan fans, we’d like to see players coming in, and keep hold of our better players.”

Cook did express concern about the impact the situation is having on the player himself, who will be out for ‘two-to-three weeks’ with the ankle injury he picked up at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

“Will’s such a good lad, mentally strong, but I’m sure the speculation won’t be good for him and his family,” Cook added.

“The natural thing is for him to be wondering whether the club wants to sell him or not.

“But Sunderland are the ones who have come on to us, they’re the ones who’ve made the bids.

“There’s been one or two other clubs who’ve asked to be kept informed...informed on what?

“I’ve asked Liverpool about (Virgil) Van Dijk as well...I’ve asked (Jurgen) Klopp to keep me informed about that...he’d solve all our problems at the back...and Alisson the goalie as well!

“No, I’m only joking...and it’s not a funny matter to be fair...but that’s where we are. You just can’t stop speculation.

“From a managerial point if view, I’ve clamoured to get (Gavin) Massey and (Nick) Powell and (Michael) Jacobs on the pitch with Grigg.

“Those are the four who’ve brought me most joy during my time here - and we haven’t managed to get them on the pitch together at the same time for one reason or another.

“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle where you can’t find all the pieces...but you know they’re all in the building somewhere!”