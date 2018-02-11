Wigan Athletic boss won’t make ‘gut reaction’

Paul Cook insists any changes he makes for Tuesday night’s League One clash against Blackpool won’t be a ‘gut reaction’ to Wigan Athletic’s shock defeat at Southend.

Latics served up comfortably their worst performance of the campaign at Roots Hall to surrender a 16-match unbeaten run.

They have an immediate chance to put things right against the Seasiders, and Cook says changes will be made - but not on the basis of one 90-minute horror show.

“We’d probably have been making changes anyway irrespective of the Southend result,” Cook revealed.

“Whatever we go with, it won’t be a gut reaction to losing on Saturday.

“We’ve got such a strong squad and the lads who’ve played have done well for me all season.”

Despite the Southend setback, Latics remain two points clear at the top of the table with Shrewsbury losing at home to Plymouth and Blackburn only drawing at home to 10-man Oldham.

“We’re still top of the league, and that’s footy,” Cook assessed.

“The other results were terrific for us at the weekend, and all we can do is continue to focus on what we’re doing, and pick up as many points as we can.

“If other teams do even better than you, and they pass you on the ladder, you just wish them well.”

James Vaughan could be in line for a start against Blackpool, given his sparkling cameo off the bench at Southend, and with him being ineligible for next week’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City.

“Vaughany looked sharp and strong when he came on, and you know what you’re going to get with him,” added Cook.

“We’re so lucky to have been able to bring someone like him in during January.”