Wigan Athletic chief delivers Nick Powell and Gavin Massey contract update

Wigan Athletic are involved in ‘active’ contracts talks with Gavin Massey, while the situation with Nick Powell has yet to reach the ‘desperation’ stage – according to executive chairman Darren Royle.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season, and Latics are keen to secure their long-term futures at the DW Stadium.

In Powell’s case, talks have been taking place for over 12 months, but Royle sees no reason to panic.

“Nick’s a wonderful talent, and at times unplayable,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’d love to keep him here, I think it’s just an ongoing dialogue-type situation.

“I don’t see any desperation with Nick at the moment. His priority is to try to impact the games as positively as he can – which he obviously did against Bolton on Saturday.

“It’s just great to see him fit and back in the side after such a bad hamstring injury.

“It’s not something we’re complacent about, but it is certainly ongoing.”

While Powell is expected to assess his options in the summer, Latics are more hopeful of a successful resolution with Massey, who has also recently returned to the side after a lengthy absence.

“Gavin’s another active one,” Royle added. “He’s obviously a great guy, and someone we greatly value and want to keep at the club.”

Jamie Jones, Callum McManaman and Darron Gibson are also out of contract this summer.

Gary Roberts, 35, recently signed a 12-month extension to his current deal.