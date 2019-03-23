Wigan Athletic chief says Brexit may impact how football clubs recruit players

Darren Royle admits football in the UK could pay a high price for Brexit.

The Latics executive chairman has revealed the level of fear among clubs who could be affected by the UK coming out of the EU.

“It could certainly impact on employment for EU nationals, and to be addressed,” he said.

“No-one knows what’s going to happen – you can’t get straight answers from government about what’s going on, because they don’t know!

“But I think for EU nationals it will all change.

"The access to the UK labour market will change – why wouldn’t it for footballers?

"There’s certainly a lot of intangibles we need to look into.”