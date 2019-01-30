Wigan Athletic confirm Alex Bruce's departure to Kilmarnock

Alex Bruce's departure from Wigan Athletic has been confirmed.

The 34-year-old has agreed to join Kilmarnock on a free transfer.

Wigan Today reported last week Bruce would be leaving to join the SPL title challengers - having struggled to break into Paul Cook's side.

The 34-year-old has only made one appearance for Latics this term, in the 3-1 Carabao Cup first-round defeat at Rotherham last August.

Bruce made only 13 appearances for Wigan, in tow different spells. Despite penning a further 12-month deal last summer, he slipped even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Cedric Kipre. Although Dan Burn has now departed for Brighton, Bruce hasn’t even been close to the matchday squad in recent weeks.