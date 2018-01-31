Wigan Athletic deadline day - latest on Powell ‘bid’!

Wigan Athletic fans are bracing themselves for an anxious deadline day - although reports of a £3million bid for Nick Powell from Brighton are well wide of the mark.

One national report had claimed the Seagulls had tabled an offer for the former Manchester United star inside the last 24 hours of the January window.

But the Wigan Post understands that is NOT the case.

Latics will do everything they can to ward off unwanted interest in Powell, whose virtuoso performance in the FA Cup fourth-round victory over West Ham at the weekend was a reminder - to some at least - of his undoubted quality.

Boss Paul Cook accepts the player will have admirers given his sparkling form.

But he remains desperate to keep him at the DW Stadium to lead the charge towards the Championship.

“We don’t want to sell anybody, we’re not interested in selling anybody,” said Cook earlier this week.

“But you can’t ever say that you won’t.

“Our lads deserve to have interest in them.

“If you continue to play like our lads are, why wouldn’t there be interest?

“I mean, Nick Powell, come on...he was exceptionally good on Saturday.

“But as a group, we’re very happy at the moment.”

Cook is far more interested in bringing players in, and harbours hopes of adding ‘maybe one or two’ before the 11pm deadline.

One of those players could be Portsmouth midfielder Kal Naismith, who is well known to Cook from their time together at Fratton Park.

Naismith is out of contract in the summer, and has yet to come to agreement with the club over extending his stay on the south coast.

Having been Pompey’s top scorer last term in their League Two title-winning side, his potential availability has naturally alerted Cook - especially at a cut-price fee.

“There’s probably one or two more spaces in the squad to be filled,” added Cook, who has already brought in Hearts forward Jamie Walker, Sunderland striker James Vaughan and Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton this month.

“Whether we fill them or not is another matter.

“If the correct player doesn’t become available, then we won’t full the spaces.

“I’ve got great faith in the squad at my disposal, they’ve got us into this great position.

“But sometimes in a window you can be looking for a little bit more insurance.

“We haven’t had as many injuries as some clubs have had, and that can bite into a squad quite quickly.

“If we were to stay injury-free for the rest of the year, would we be happy with the squad? Yes, of course.

“Can we guarantee that? No, of course not.

“So maybe there will be one or two more to come in, we’ll continue to monitor that.”

More to follow throughout the day ...

