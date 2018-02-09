Wigan Athletic fans can win on new football auction site

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy home games from exclusive seats for less than the price of a sandwich

Wigan Athletic fans can cheer their team on to automatic promotion from exclusive hospitality seats thanks to a new reverse penny auction site dedicated to all things football.

The first 100 Wigan Today readers who sign up will also get an exclusive offer.

Wigan Football Fans Auctions offers everything from merchandise to Champagne and Springfield Hospitality suite tickets. To win, simply submit and own the lowest unique bid at the time of the auction closure.

For a pair of Springfield Lounge tickets normally start from £78 while Champagne Lounge tickets, including a glass of Champagne, VIP tasting menu and VIP seats, normally start from £138.

To celebrate the launch, Football Fans Auctions is also offering the first 100 members to join the site and purchase a weekly bid pack a £10 Love 2 Shop gift code following their sixth consecutive payment; terms and conditions apply.

“Wigan Athletic fans are incredibly passionate about their team so we wanted to give them more opportunities than ever to win and support the club,” said managing director Chenelle Robertson.

Springfield Lounge tickets for Wigan’s match against Manchester City on Monday, February 19 are available on the site now.

The Springfield Lounge, hosted by club legend Tommy Gore, offers a host of perks, including VIP cushioned seats, fine dining and compere-led entertainment.

How it works

Wigan Football Fans Auctions is a transparent reverse auction site in which the lowest unique bid wins.

It is different to other traditional penny auction sites because instead of trying to place the lowest bid or the highest bid as many traditional online auctions work, with Football Fans Auctions you need to enter the lowest unique bid to win.

Chenelle explained: “Members have complete visibility to calculate chances to win: we give you all the information you need.

“The site will tell if you have submitted a ‘unique bid’, so to turn it into the ‘lowest unique bid’ the member simply bids on all values below the ‘unique bid’ they originally submitted.”

More simply: you’re trying to choose an amount to bid no one else has.

The lowest bid that no one else has selected wins the auction.

Wigan Athletic fans can become members and bid for free but also could buy 565 chances to bid for just £1.99.

Unlike many other sites, Football Fans Auctions has a 100 per cent bid refund policy on paid for bids until you win.

That means if you buy 50 bids, use them on a specific auction and lose the bids will be refunded to use on a new auction.

What’s more, anyone signing up will get five free bids to get them started.

Free bids are also up for grabs at the start of every new auction, when members upload a profile picture and when they verify their email address.

Unlimited free bids are available to those who refer their friends.

FA Cup tickets

Football Fans Auctions has also teamed up with Wigan Athletic to offer fans exclusive chances to win FA Cup tickets.

Get the best chance of winning

Because Football Fans Auctions is so different to other penny auction sites, the tactics to win are also different.

On most online auctions it is all about the timing – with bidders trying to swoop in at the last minute to secure the prize.

Timing is very important but on this site the more unique bids you have the better chance you have of securing and maintain the lowest unique bid.

So how do you have the best chance of winning? Chenelle shares her top tips for success.

Don’t just stick to a penny

Tactics play a big part in any online auction but especially on Football Fans Auctions where it is all about being different.

Some people will always gamble on bidding 1p but selecting a random price could give you a much better chance of winning.

So, for example, if you bid 23p there is a better chance of it being unique.

Bid in consecutive batches

Chenelle recommends always bidding in consecutive batches.

So, if you submit a unique bid, simply bid on all the values below that to make yourself the lowest unique bidder.

Keep track of your bids

It is important to monitor your volume of unique bids – if none of your bids are unique you have no chance of being the lowest!

To sign up and start developing your own strategy to win visit Football Fans Auctions.

Plus, the special Wigan Today offer means the first 100 members that buy a weekly bid package and their verify email will receive a £10 Love 2 Shop gift code following their sixth consecutive payment.