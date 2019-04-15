Wigan Athletic goal at long last for Nathan Byrne!

Nathan Byrne has been told he officially opened his Wigan Athletic goalscoring account - at the 92nd time of asking.

Anthony Pilkington was initially awarded the last-gasp equaliser at Bristol City on April 6.

But the goal was sent to the dubious goals committee to adjudicate, after Byrne had also wheeled away to celebrate.

And they came down on the side of Byrne - who had failed to score in his previous 91 games for the club.

It’s not been a good week for Pilkington, who’s missed the last two matches with a knock sustained at Ashton Gate.

But he hopes to be back before the end of the season - and says Latics remain in the box seat to avoid the drop.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“All the focus is on getting the performances and results that will keep us in this league.

“If you can make sure you’re doing the right things, you don’t need to worry about what anyone else’s doing.”