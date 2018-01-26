Wigan Athletic guest player column - Dan Burn

It’s a massive game this weekend against West Ham, and a great opportunity for the club and the lads to show we can mix it with the best.

We put in two very good performances against Bournemouth in the last round, managed to get through, and we’ll be hoping to do the same again.

We’ve got players in the squad who’ve played at that level, and plenty of players who aspire to be one day.

It’s a good opportunity for us to gauge where we’re at, and show we can compete with teams from a higher level.

The Bournemouth game will give us all the confidence to be able to take the game to West Ham.

We know we’re a good team, with some very good players, and we’re determined to prove that on Saturday.

It’s another game, and potentially another one in the next round - which would of course have a knock-on effect on our league programme.

But a cup run can only be a good thing for a club, and the FA Cup is what you used to watch and love as a kid.

It’s what every football fan wants to see – a lower division team taking on a higher division team and giving them a game.

It was the same with us against Fylde in the first round – except the boot’s on the other foot this time.

All the pressure will be on them, and we’re determined to make the most of the opportunity.

After struggling to score for so long, I’ve now got two in two – I’m not really sure what’s going on!

I’ve spoken a few times in the press about wanting to score a few more goals.

It’s just one of those things, you keep trying, but sometimes the ball just finds you.

After coming off the bench and scoring against Bournemouth, I managed to score again at Plymouth – I was getting all sorts of texts over the weekend!

Obviously my priority is keeping them out at the other end, but if I can keep chipping in to help the lads up top then long may it continue.

We’re obviously disappointed to lose the record at the back, having gone so long.

But it might actually turn out to be a blessing in the long run.

When you’re going for a record like that there’s a chance it could starting playing on your mind.

There’s a danger you find yourself thinking more about the clean sheet than about doing your job and expressing yourself in the right way.

We’ve got some massive games coming up, and in a sense it’s nice to be going in without thinking about stuff that doesn’t matter.

There’s only a few days to go until the transfer window slams shut.

We’re hoping to keep everyone at the club, but obviously you can never say never in football.

People can say: ‘I’ll never leave’, and suddenly they’re gone.

Others can want to leave the club, and they end up staying.

In that sense, you’ve just got to wait and see what happens.

On a personal note, all I can say is that I’m loving my time here so much.

It’s a great dressing room, a great stuff, and a great club to be at.

I can’t see why anyone would want to leave in the situation we’re in.

We just need to carry on and see if we can become a Championship team again. next season.

Dan Burn was speaking to Paul Kendrick