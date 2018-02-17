Wigan Athletic handed Saints test...(if/when they beat Man City)

Wigan Athletic will face a home FA Cup quarter-final tie against Premier League Southampton...if they get past the small matter of Manchester City in Monday’s final fifth-round tie.
Elsewhere the last two winners of the top flight meet in the East Midlands as Leicester entertain Chelsea.
Manchester United host Brighton in a repeat of the 1983 final, which the Reds won 4-0 after a replay.
And Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea will play Rochdale or Tottenham in the other clash.
Ties to be played over the weekend of March 16-19.
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham
Manchester United v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton