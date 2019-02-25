Wigan Athletic have best team spirit I’ve ever known, reveals Callum McManaman

Callum McManaman insists the team spirit in the Wigan Athletic dressing room is the best he’s ever known – including the famous FA Cup-winning class of 2013!

McManaman is the sole survivor from the Premier League days, having come up through the ranks to make his debut under Steve Bruce and then become a first-team regular under Roberto Martinez.

After three-and-a-half years away – which saw him play for West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland – McManaman returned ‘home’ to Wigan last summer.

It’s been a largely frustrating campaign for the 27-year-old, who has spent most of his time on the sidelines waiting for involvement.

But he proved his value with a sparkling cameo off the bench against Ipswich at the weekend, with fellow substitutes Nick Powell and Joe Garner – who grabbed the last-gasp equaliser – also making an impact.

And McManaman says it’s this ‘in-it-together’ mentality within the squad that gives Latics a huge advantage over their rivals at the foot of the Championship.

“The team spirit we’ve got here is the best I’ve seen in any dressing room I’ve been in,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It’s unbelievable, it really is, such a great set of lads we’ve got in the dressing room.

“Even the lads who aren’t playing, they’re all right behind the lads who are.

“You saw that at the weekend, the three of us who came on, we didn’t sulk when we did come on, we wanted to help the team.

“Obviously anyone would be frustrated at not being in the first XI, it’s only natural.

“But you stick with it, you keep going and make sure you’re ready to help the team when you get the chance.”