Wigan Athletic have no reason to moan, insists Reading chief

Reading manager Jose Gomes says Wigan Athletic have no valid grounds for complaint following his side's thrilling victory by the odd goal in five that blows the relegation dogfight wide open.

With a minute to go, Latics were moving six points clear of the drop zone with 10 matches to go.

But a controversial equaliser in the last minute from Mo Barrow levelled the matters, before Yakou Meite grabbed a 97th-minute winner, to send Reading above Latics on goal difference.

Wigan boss Paul Cook was fuming at the manner of Barrow's goal, which came after Reece James had received treatment for a head injury and had to leave the field to come back on.

After an uncontested drop ball to restart play, Sam Morsy was about to send the ball from the centre-spot to the Reading goalkeeper when he was dispossessed by an opponent.

With Morsy out of position and James off the field, the ball went straight through the Latics midfield allowing Barrow to find the bottom corner from 30 yards.

Gomes, though, did not see anything wrong with the situation.

"I heard talk about that, and I don't know why they talk too much about that," he said.

"Firstly, they started wasting time from the beginning.

"Their goalkeeper should have received a yellow card in the first half.

"On this goal, when the referee stopped the game, which was a very dangerous attack actually, it's usual that the referee drops the ball without the opponent.

"The referee drops the ball near the player who will start the game again, that happens a lot.

"All of them were behind the ball so they were organised defensively.

"We started playing in the midfield line with all of them behind the ball.

"The ball was our ball so I don't find any problem.

"It is not a question of fair play. Fair play is we start with the ball.

"I don't know why they complain, I cannot understand."

Gomes chose instead to praise his team for outfighting Latics before the late drama.

"We tried to play positive football to use the game time with football actions but our opponent didn't," he added.

"Like it happens often in the Championship, inside of the game, we have the fight side and the football side.

"During half-time I told them that inside the game we have two different parts - fight and football.

"If you want to reach the football, you must win the fight.

"Only God knows the final result but I know that you will win this and we will be better than them at the fight.

"That's why we won this game, because they fought and they deserved to win."